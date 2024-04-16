New police headquarters in Abaco announced as concerns over crime on the island grow

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A MODEL for a new multimillion-dollar police headquarters in Abaco was unveiled yesterday even as officials, including Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander, expressed concerns about crime on the island.

Three murders have been recorded in Abaco in 2024, including the weekend killing of Adnardo Major, who was on bail for allegedly killing Perez Dames on Charles Sawyer Highway on April 27, 2018.

Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder said the increase in violence is troubling Abaco residents.

However, he said, the crime is “designated to certain areas”, adding: “I know with a bit more resources, that the Royal Bahamas Police Force will be able to keep it under control.”

“Abaco is one of those places what we call a booming economy and there is a lot of influx of people from around the country and around the world coming here to find a better life or to feed their families. And as this progresses, there will be crime that goes with that.

During an unrelated press conference in New Providence, Commissioner Fernander said he would increase manpower in Abaco and Eleuthera.

He said the resources will involve “intelligence-led” operations.

Meanwhile, land preparation for the new police headquarters will begin next week, five years after Hurricane Dorian destroyed the previous structure.

The new headquarters is expected to be located on eight acres south of the Leonard M. Thompson International Airport.

Wilcon Construction Services is the contractor for the project.

“It will consist of all the offices needed, your records office, so you may get your police records right here in Abaco,” Mr Pinder said. “A criminal investigation room, six holding cells, one for juveniles and then others for females and men.

“We will also have barracks and accommodations for a limited number of police officers right there on site; garage space large enough for two ambulances.”