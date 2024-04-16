Racing for a brighter future

By Blue Orchid Advertising Agency

When astronauts are asked what the most beautiful place on earth is as seen from space, they often pinpoint The Exumas thanks to the mesmerising turquoise shades that envelope them. With more sea turtles and superyachts than people, it’s best known for its captivating waters.

Samson Colebrooke grew up here, training in a place called the “Onion Bowl” in Moss Town, Great Exuma. The name comes from the fertile soil in Exuma, which is great for producing onions.

Remarkably, Samson found the tools and space in his remote, oceanic home to become a top sprinter. After all, he only needed 100 meters – his specialty – a distance where he clocked his personal best of 10.01 seconds back in July 2019.

Today, the 26-year-old is thrilled to be part of the men’s 4 x 100m relay team at the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 from 4-5 May, and his main goal for the event is to make it to the finals and advance to the Olympics.

If he qualifies, Paris would be his second Olympic attempt. He finished seventh in his heat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the 100m with a time of 10.33 seconds. At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, he ran the same distance in 10.23 seconds, finishing fifth in his heat.

From Paradise to Purdue

Asked what he loves most about The Bahamas, he exclaims, “Everything! When it comes to training, the weather is great. Plus, friends and family. Coming back to The Bahamas relieves a lot of stress.”

He holds deep appreciation for the flora and fauna, and his favorite way to relax is much the same as a tourist would – by going to the beach, listening to the sound of waves, and feeling the warm breeze on his skin. “That’s why I love Exuma so much,” he said.

As a child, Samson was very active. “I used to run around a lot. Loved to dance. I spent my days on the beach in Exuma or catching crabs at night, hiking.”

He remained in Exuma until grade 11, when his track and field talent brought him to Nassau. The move paid off – he received an athletics scholarship to Purdue University, one of the top 10 public universities in the United States.

“Ever since I first stepped into Purdue, it was all about love,” he said. “I met some of the best professors. They helped push me both mentally and physically.” Although he had a very positive experience there, living on a sprawling campus and the Midwestern weather was a culture shock. “You’re going from a small island like Nassau to Purdue with over 10,000 students. And the cold was a shock. You can’t be outside for more than a minute. But I was able to muscle it.”

He’s had to train in extreme weather, but the biggest challenge he’s encountered during his running career so far was finding the right support. “The financial and emotional support necessary to race is huge,” he says. “Family tries to help where they can, but it was mostly government assistance that kept me going.”

Forging a Sunnier Future

Samson graduated from Purdue in 2021 with a bachelor’s in criminology and a minor in religious studies. As a result, he has taken interest in sociology and criminal justice issues at home in Nassau, which are so topical right now.

“I’m drawn towards understanding why kids become delinquent. They’re acting up because of the environment they grew up in. Being in the streets is the only time they have peace. How can you fix it if they don’t feel wanted or welcome in their own home? Peer pressure is a powerful thing. I think the solution comes from strengthening the family and our social fabric. Creating an environment where families listen to their kids. All that anger and pain must be released somehow.”

Part of the solution also might involve sports. Ever since Samson moved back to Nassau last fall, he’s proven himself a natural leader and strong role model for the next generation. His daily routine involves training every morning with his coach Demetrius Cash and then coaching young athletes in the afternoons. “I don’t see myself leaving The Bahamas because the coaching is what’s keeping me in the game. It’s inspiring being around the kids that I’m coaching and being there as a role model. The kids keep me going.”

After his competitive sports career, Samson plans to coach track full-time. “I have a passion for it. I want to dive into the art of sprinting, distance running, …everything to do with track. I’d like to start a program coaching elite athletes or coaching at a D1 school.”

His advice for young up-and-coming Bahamian athletes chasing their Olympic dreams is to aim high.

“I know what it’s like to be in their shoes being on an island trying to make it and move up the food chain. No matter where you came from, no matter what your environment is, you can always strive for the best.”