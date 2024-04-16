Suicides down by 25 percent despite remarkable 86 percent rise in attempts

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH suicides decreased by 25 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, attempted suicides increased by a remarkable 86 per cent, according to police statistics released yesterday.

Six people completed suicide in 2023. Eight did so in 2022.

Five of last year’s suicide victims were men.

Eighty people attempted suicide last year versus 43 in 2022.

Last year, more women attempted suicide than men: 45 versus 35. Known as the gender paradox, research has shown that while women have higher rates of suicide behaviour than men, mortality from suicide attempts is higher among men than women.

Fifteen women between 18 and 30 attempted suicide last year; 13 women between 31 and 45 did so. The others were younger than 18.

Twelve men between 18 and 30 attempted suicide; 10 between 31 and 45 did so, and seven between 46 and 60 tried to take their life.

Last year, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said he was alarmed by the number of attempted suicides, his comment coming after a teenage girl was hospitalised for the fifth attempted suicide in three weeks.

Commissioner Fernander said he wanted more officers to become certified in mental health management.

Yesterday, Dr Tracey King, a clinical psychologist, said while the decrease in completed suicides is encouraging, people should be cautious about reaching conclusions.

“The rise in suicidal attempts, without any other information, may indicate that more individuals are experiencing emotional and psychological distress leading to suicidal thoughts and behaviours,” she said.

“International research notes that reported suicide rates tend to be lower than the number of actual suicidal deaths. This is largely due to suicidal deaths being recorded inaccurately.”

“Mental health issues, like suicide, are not accurately tracked. I have expressed repeatedly over the years the need for better data tracking of mental health-related problems. Without the necessary data, it is difficult to determine the country’s mental health status and develop a comprehensive national suicide prevention strategic plan.”