Child abuse cases increase by 87%

Officials say incidents a continuing trend following pandemic

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

REPORTS of child abuse soared 87 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, a continuation of what officials say is an increase in child abuse following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, there were 319 reports of child abuse related to physical abuse, sexual abuse, verbal abuse, emotional abuse, incest, neglect and abandonment. In 2023, there were 409 reports related to these categories.

Year-over-year, physical abuse reports increased by 55 per cent. Sexual abuse reports rose by 39 per cent.

There were 113 reports of physical abuse and 128 sexual abuse reports in 2023. There were zero reports of incest in 2022, but 13 reports in 2023. Reports of neglect declined from 141 to 137.

There were 40 reports of educational neglect in 2023, a category not tabulated in 2022, according to statistics the Department of Social Services provided The Tribune. Likewise, there were 21 reports of suicidal ideation in 2023.

The Ministry of Social Services launched Child Protection Month last week during a press conference.

Charlamae Fernander, acting director of Social Services, said about 150 children are in protective care throughout New Providence, Grand Bahama and Cat Island.

Minister Myles Laroda said officials seek suitable foster and adoptive parents for children in protective care who cannot be reunited with their biological parents.

Ms Fernander encouraged people to adopt older children as well, not just infants.

“I know that’s something that would raise some eyebrows,” she said.

“That’s a key time in their lives, when they are six, seven, eight, nine, ten, or pre-adolescent, adolescent, etc., to really turn the tide in this country and ensure that they become well-adjusted members of society.

“I want to encourage persons to reach out to them, as those children are as much in need of love and protection and support as any other child. So, I think we need maybe a little bit of a shift in perspective, and in focus, and consider these children’s needs to be placed also.”