Coach Philip Major Jr said he likes the chances of Team Bahamas advancing to the Davis Cup Juniors Finals in November.

Major will guide the trio of William McCartney, Jackson Mactaggart and Jerald Carroll in Orlando, Florida, starting today in the final qualifying for the North/Central American and Caribbean region against teams from Canada, Mexico and the USA.

The trio, under the guidance of coach Spencer Newman, booked their ticket to Orlando at a pre-qualifying tournament in Santo Domingo where they went undefeated. Their semifinal win over Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago in the final secured their berth into the final tournament this weekend.

“I feel confident in this team. Congratulations first of all to them for achieving what they did to get to this point,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to continuing the momentum. Everybody’s been competing, leading up to this, so everyone is in competition mode, which helps a lot. So I’m just looking forward to them playing their best tennis and just guiding them through this whole process.”

Major Jr said the competition is well organised at the USTA Facility, which is state-of-art, and the other teams are looking forward to playing each other.

From the tournament in Orlando this weekend, two nations from the region will advance to the Davis Cup World Juniors Finals in November with the dates and venue yet to be confirmed.

“I feel we have a great chance of advancing,” Major Jr said.

“These guys have been working hard. They have proven themselves, which is what got them here in the first place.

“They have been having some success up to this point, so I’m really glad to be a part of the journey and I’m looking forward to seeing how well they will perform this week.”

All three players are just enthused as coach Major Jr in representing the Bahamas at the tournament.

Jerald Carroll, a 15-year-old 11th grader at Winter Park High School, said he’s enjoying the experience so far. “The hotel is nice, the facility is nice, so it’s a good atmosphere all around,” he pointed out.

“Everyone is training and getting ready for the tournament.

“So it was really nice seeing everybody and how they prepare and how they compete.”

As for Team Bahamas, Carroll said “we have a solid team. We have been playing together for a while, so we have great chemistry and we gell very well together.

“I’m just excited to start the tournament.”

The only goal for Carroll is to “win. That is why I came here.”

Jackson Mactaggart, a 16-year-old 10th grader at the Baylor School, said they have a very good team.

“We have been playing together for a while at all of the other competitions. We have good chemistry and we all play very well, so I’m excited to see how we will all do.”

Playing against some of the best players in North Carolina gives Team Bahamas a lot of exposure and competition, according to Mactaggart.

“It’s motivating and exciting,” he quipped. “My expectation is for us to win it and to move on to the World Championships.”

William McCartney, a 16-year-old 10th grader enrolled in online school, said he couldn’t ask for a better environment to be in.

“The hotel is pretty good and the tennis facilities are very good. We have all been working hard for this tournament and I feel like we will be going in pretty strong and have a good chance of doing very well,” he said.

“We all have been competing in tournaments before this one and we all have been working very hard, so I feel very good about this team and what we can accomplish and get to the next round.”

McCartney said the only expectation is to “win, so we can get to the world championship.”

To accomplish that goal would require all of the players putting their best foot forward, Major Jr stated.

“They’re playing against some of the best players in their age group. Playing against Canada, the USA and Mexico is no joke, but we are here, so it means we’re no joke as well,” Major Jr said.

“I’m looking forward to them putting their best foot forward and giving themselves a chance and the opportunity to succeed. I will do whatever I can to help guide them along the way.”

In thanking the BLTA for allowing the players to travel, Major Jr also congratulated their parents for assisting them in getting to this point in the qualifying round of the World Junior Championship qualifier.

“The support system is very limited and so just for their parents to get them to this spot says a lot,” Major Jr said.

“So I want to shout out to their parents and their support system.”

Carroll’s parents are Cerald and Daviea Carroll, Mactaggart’s parents are Neil and Tara Mactaggart and McCartney’s parents are William and Lethera McCartney.