Man dies at hospital after Ridgeland Park shooting

A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at hospital after he was gunned down while walking in the Ridgeland Park area yesterday evening.

According to police, the victim was walking on Antol Avenue sometime around 10.15pm when the occupants of a dark-colored Japanese vehicle pulled alongside him. One man reportedly exited the vehicle armed with a firearm, and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area.

The victim was shot in the upper torso, according to police, who said the man managed to run away but later collapsed in the area of a business establishment.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the hospital; however he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Police are appealing to anyone, who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter, to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502- 9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).