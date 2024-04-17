Maria Daxon replaced as COI deputy leader

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
MARIA Daxon was replaced as deputy leader of the Coalition of Independents after reportedly failing to meet nomination requirements when the party hosted its convention on April 13.
Dr Veronica McIver has succeeded the attorney.
COI national chairman Charlotte Green said about 300 people attended the convention.
She said while Lincoln Bain’s leadership position was uncontested, Faith Percentie and Ms McIver challenged Ms Daxon for the deputy leader position.
She said the requirements for the deputy leader position included an interview with the candidates committee, membership in the organisation, and current membership dues.
Ms Green said Ms Daxon did not meet the requirements and could not move forward despite being nominated multiple times.
“We want it to be fair in this,” she said. “It’s a democratic process, but we wanted to be fair to everyone across the board.”
Asked about the impact this will have on the party, which has struggled to be viable, she said: “You will have a few disgruntled supporters or members, and at the end of it all, persons tend to understand the bigger picture once they understand the function that each person brings.
“So right now, I agree that there is a little disgruntling going on. You might lose people here and there, but through the reshuffling and restructuring of the party, we are also gaining a momentous number of persons to the organisation.”
“Our comprehensive leadership framework, established through these elections, is designed to ensure that we remain responsive to our constituents while championing sustainable progress.
“We understand that shifting of the guards can be a hard pill to swallow, but this organisation stands firm on functionality and not more so personality.”
Ms Daxon declined to speak to The Tribune yesterday.
Comments
moncurcool 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
They had a convention?
bahamianson 12 hours, 24 minutes ago
Every process has disgruntle people , every business has disgruntle staff or patrons. It is , what it is. Nothing to see here.
bahamianson 12 hours, 23 minutes ago
Every process has disgruntle people , every business has disgruntle staff or patrons. It is , what it is. Nothing to see here. Didnt Bain obtain 300 votes in Grand Bahama the last election? Are all of the people at the convention from Grand Bahama?
hrysippus 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
he Collection of Irrelevance, Founded to help one man advance. Grandiose claims and bigger boasts. But failed to get to even a score of votes. The leader quit in defeat and shame, Failing three time in the politics game. Leaving supporters behind in the wilderness, No cookies for those who created this mess. Best to quit while you’re behind, It’ll save lots of stress, you’re sure to find.
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 13 minutes ago
Remember the party leader who claimed he had millions in funding ready to go as well as the cure for COVID, he drank some unknown substance at a political debate as proof.
Lots of Bahamians follow "nothing". If you mention a load of money, if you're white in some constituencies, if you're attractive and your makeup always looks great, if you have a great voice... you have a nice suit, people will follow you. And in politics all of those things have important they add to your ability to influence. The problem in this country is, for a vast number of our political candidates thsts where it ends, if you turn the tv off you'll hear the sound of the one marble rolling aimlessly around in their head.
At one point I feared for Mr Bain, he was acting unhinged, manic like Michael the archangel.
TalRussell 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Why comrades' must always has a 'Plan B'. --- For when grim facial expressions start giving you that 'suck-look'..-- Good Day!
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
It was more than "looks", looks if you have them are an asset, but they aren't required for success, Abraham Lincoln was a very unattractive man.
Bain was squatting in a house out Cable Beach, he was on the side of the road with 5 gallon bottles collecting money... for what? I can't think that he collected any vast amount and then the firing of the shotgun off carnichael road... all of those things "together" (because hard times can come to anyone as Dorian and COVID taught us)
trueBahamian 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
👀 They had a convention? Lol. Lol. Lol. This is a circus with clowns pretending to be politicians. We need other voices, other than the FNM and PLP, buy these folks ain't it. The best thing they can do politically is to just GO AWAY.
stillwaters 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
I just hope McIver doesn't get up with fleas...... because she's laying down with dogs.
bahamianson 51 minutes ago
They will get a stage, go for a few months and be picked up by the plp or fnm in the future. Whoever can draw a.crowd and supportets will be courted by the fnm and plp. Check back in two to four years and see where each one lands.
bahamianson 50 minutes ago
Dr. MCGiver will end up with the fnm and mr. Knowles will end uo with the plp. Plpneeds more bright skinned people
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID