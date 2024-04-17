Maria Daxon replaced as COI deputy leader

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MARIA Daxon was replaced as deputy leader of the Coalition of Independents after reportedly failing to meet nomination requirements when the party hosted its convention on April 13.

Dr Veronica McIver has succeeded the attorney.

COI national chairman Charlotte Green said about 300 people attended the convention.

She said while Lincoln Bain’s leadership position was uncontested, Faith Percentie and Ms McIver challenged Ms Daxon for the deputy leader position.

She said the requirements for the deputy leader position included an interview with the candidates committee, membership in the organisation, and current membership dues.

Ms Green said Ms Daxon did not meet the requirements and could not move forward despite being nominated multiple times.

“We want it to be fair in this,” she said. “It’s a democratic process, but we wanted to be fair to everyone across the board.”

Asked about the impact this will have on the party, which has struggled to be viable, she said: “You will have a few disgruntled supporters or members, and at the end of it all, persons tend to understand the bigger picture once they understand the function that each person brings.

“So right now, I agree that there is a little disgruntling going on. You might lose people here and there, but through the reshuffling and restructuring of the party, we are also gaining a momentous number of persons to the organisation.”

“Our comprehensive leadership framework, established through these elections, is designed to ensure that we remain responsive to our constituents while championing sustainable progress.

“We understand that shifting of the guards can be a hard pill to swallow, but this organisation stands firm on functionality and not more so personality.”

Ms Daxon declined to speak to The Tribune yesterday.