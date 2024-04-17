Reloaded pitchers, catchers camp was a ‘home run’

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Reloaded Baseball/Softball programme continued to fulfil its main objective of developing athletes over the weekend at its free hosting of a pitchers and catchers clinic at the Banker’s Field.

A number of athletes from New Providence and the Family Islands were in attendance to acquire new softball skills and brush up on the fundamentals of the sport.

The clinic was spearheaded by international softball coaches Catherine Whaley and Ali McKnight who both enjoyed working closely with the group.“It is a full circle moment. We are so appreciative of Reloaded Softball for this opportunity to be able to be out here. This is just a beautiful place with such thriving athletes that are really willing to change the game out here and have that opportunity for their culture, team, community, the sport of softball and for themselves,” McKnight said.

Athletes worked on mental training, pitch accuracy, game strategy, proper sequencing (arm whip and momentum) and live hitting. Additionally, they got the opportunity to put their skills on display in a scrimmage.

McKnight, who has been playing softball since she was 5-years-old, spoke on what she observed during the clinic.

“I saw a little apprehension with them thinking what are we going to do, what is this going to be like, a little scared but through the process I saw them with their shoulders rolled back, head held high and really taking advantage of this full opportunity that is front of them to help their country, sport and their team. I believe that they have left with a little bit more confidence and understanding of what the art of pitching is really about,” McKnight said.

Lexani Virgil, who is 13-years-old, described the clinic as fun, educational and was happy to share the lessons she received.

“I was able to pick up my motivation and [improve] my mechanical work with the clock times with my arms and moving and rotating it in the forms that I need to in order to get the ball out and straight ahead. I was also able to put the ball over the plate without any distractions and I learned to block people out when they are counting on you to fail for their team to win,” Virgil said

Sydney Wilkinson, who plays catcher and shortstop, was pleased with the experience.

“My experience in the camp today was good . It was very informative especially as a new catcher. I learnt that if you want to be a catcher, you can and if you want to be a pitcher, you can. My bounce time to get the ball to second was a little slow before today. I learned reaction time and how to settle my mind,” she said.

Next up for Reloaded Baseball/Softball will be a baseball clinic.