Woman in custody for attempted murder after Carmichael Road hit-and-run

Police are questioning a 23-year-old woman in connection with the attempted murder of a man in the Carmichael Road area last night.

The 29-year-old victim and the suspect were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation while both were occupants of a gray Jeep vehicle in the area of Carmichael Road.

Police said the verbal altercation escalated shortly after 10pm, when the man left the vehicle near Hall Close on Carmichael Road and the woman driver reportedly intentionally collided with him and fled the area. The woman reportedly traveled east along Carmichael Road.

The victim sustained serious injuries, and is currently listed in serious condition after he was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.

According to police, the 23-year-old suspect later surrendered herself to police at the Western Police Station.

The Criminal Investigations Department are conducting further investigations into this incident.