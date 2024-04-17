Yellow Elder murder victim had ‘no trouble with the law’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE sister of the country’s latest murder victim said her brother had no problems with the law, but had the misfortune of sitting next to their neighbour when that man was murdered in January.

Brandi McIntosh nonetheless declined to speculate about the motive behind the killing of her brother, DeMarcus McIntosh, who she called her “ride and die” and her twin because they were a year apart in age.

“The only thing I can do is wait, hear things, put things together, maybe put my puzzle together and find out what it is,” she said. Police said around 4pm on Monday, the victim was standing in front of his Nelson Street home in Yellow Elder Gardens when occupants of a Japanese vehicle approached him. A male gunman, armed with a high-powered weapon, got out of the vehicle, fired multiple shots at the victim and fled the scene.

Ms McIntosh was at Paradise Island when she got the call about her brother’s death and, overwhelmed, rushed through traffic to get to the scene of the country’s 42nd murder for the year.

“I didn’t get to see him lying on the floor, but I saw the pictures and stuff. He didn’t deserve the way he got killed,” Ms McIntosh said yesterday.

She described her brother as an “outspoken and outgoing” person who loved to ride his motorcycle.

She said going to work every morning will feel different now. The pair worked together at the Beaches and Parks Authority.

“He could’ve fit in with any crowd, could’ve fit in anywhere,” she said. “He just had that life,

that spirit, loved to dance. He had it in him, I would say, one of the world’s best fathers, brothers, and uncles. He was a good brother to me.”

The victim was known as “Mamas” –– a nickname he got for being a ‘mama’s boy’ in his younger years.

The father of two boys, ages four and six, worked with his sister as a junior mechanic, a job that suited his love for mechanic’s work.

In a Facebook post, McKell Bonaby, the Mt Moriah MP and executive chairman of the Beaches & Parks Authority, shared a picture of himself next to the victim on a motorbike and described the man as a little brother who will be missed by his community, family, and co-workers.

Ms McIntosh expressed appreciation for Mr Bonaby, saying: “He was here, and we just came from him, and he said he is going to help out and you know, ‘Mamas’ was his ride or die, that was his boy. He loved ‘Mamas’, loved the dirt ‘Mamas’ walked on.”

Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said although police were not monitoring the victim and he did not have a history of wrongdoing, officers spoke to him a few times.