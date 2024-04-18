Bahamian Marathoner Makes International Hall of Fame

DURING the 128th running of the Boston Marathon (26.2 miles) on Sunday past, another Bahamian marathon runner etched his name into the marathon record books.

Veteran distance runner Michael Cunningham, of New Probvidence, became only the seventh Bahamian to earn the title “Six Star Finisher” by completing the Boston marathon, his final race in the Six Abbott World Marathon Majors series. “It was my most challenging marathon to-date. There were many hills with smaller inclines, including the infamous ‘heartbreak hill’ at mile 21. However, I’ll do it again! Lesson learned, include more hill runs in my training.”

The Boston Marathon drew about 30,000 runners from 129 countries and spectators in the hundreds of thousands.

The Abbott World Marathon Majors comprise the six most prestigious races in the world - London, Berlin, Tokyo, New York City, Chicago and Boston marathons.

Cunningham, who already completed the NYC Marathon several years ago, committed to completing the remaining five major races less than two years ago and stepped up his training.

He began his mission with the Berlin marathon in September 2022 and, just two weeks later, in October 2022 he raced in the Chicago Marathon.

Tokyo followed in March, 2023, then London one month later. His crowning glory, however, was the completion of his sixth world major, the Boston Marathon. “I am elated that I’ve finally completed what is unequivocally the most challenging of all international marathons - the prestigious Boston Marathon!” he said. “I am grateful to my sponsor, Bahamas Welding & Fire (BWF), my cheerleaders, Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club (BRRC) and all of my well wishers, for the overwhelming support and prayers,” he added.

Earning the six star medal is considered “the Hall of Fame” in marathon running. As at December 2023, there were only 12,772 six star medal holders worldwide. By contrast, about 1.1 million runners complete a marathon each year, or 0.01 percent of the world’s population, according to a 2019 report from the International Institute for Race Medicine (IIRM).Cunningham, who started running over 30 years ago, has completed more than 30 certified international marathons and just as many half marathons. “At the age of 66, I am actually running at my peak and still improving. My next goal is to complete a marathon on all seven continents of the globe”.

In June, he’ll compete in the Rio De Janeiro Marathon in Brazil, leaving only three more continents to complete.

Cunningham, who is a member of Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club (BRRC), is encouraging more Bahamian men and women, especially younger ones, to get into the dynamic sport of distance running.

BRRC can be contacted via Bahamas Roadmasters on Facebook; by email: bahamasroadmasters@gmail.com; website: www.bahamashalf242.com