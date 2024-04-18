Man accused of carjacking to pay $500 fine for lying to police

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 20-year-old man was remanded in custody yesterday after being accused of an armed carjacking in Flamingo Gardens last week.

The same defendant admitted to lying to police later that night.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Cosintino Gervais, 20, with armed robbery and deceit of a public officer.

While armed with a handgun, Gervais and accomplices allegedly pulled up behind Marcos Armbrister in a white Japanese vehicle as he parked outside a residence on April 11. The suspects are accused of stealing Armbrister’s $6,500 Burgundy coloured 2018 Nissan Note at gunpoint before fleeing the scene in both vehicles.

Later that night at Blue Hill Road South, Gervais reportedly gave a false statement to Superintendent Evans and PC 4364 McKinney to evade the law.

Although Gervais pleaded guilty to the deceit charge, he was informed that the armed robbery charge would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendant was ordered to pay a $500 fine for the deceit offence or risk three months in prison. He was informed of his right to appeal this sentence within seven days.

His VBI is to be served on June 14.