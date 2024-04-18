Man charged with having two firearms granted $8,500 bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $8,500 bail after he was allegedly found with two firearms over the weekend in New Providence.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Nicholas Nabbie, 24, with possession of unlicensed firearms with intent to supply and possession of ammunition.

Nabbie was allegedly found with a black Diamondback 9mm pistol with the serial number defaced and a black Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol on April 14. The defendant is further accused of having 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

After pleading not guilty to the charge and being granted bail, Nabbie was told that he must return to court for trial on June 3.