Man pleads guilty to causing harm to woman fined $500

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
IN court a man was ordered to compensate a woman after he admitted to attacking her last week.
Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans yesterday charged Rodney Farrington, 39, with causing harm.
Farrington reportedly injured a woman during a physical argument on Rupert Dean Lane on April 9.
Following his guilty plea, he was ordered to compensate the complainant $200 or risk one month in prison.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID