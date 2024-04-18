Man pleads guilty to causing harm to woman fined $500

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

IN court a man was ordered to compensate a woman after he admitted to attacking her last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans yesterday charged Rodney Farrington, 39, with causing harm.

Farrington reportedly injured a woman during a physical argument on Rupert Dean Lane on April 9.

Following his guilty plea, he was ordered to compensate the complainant $200 or risk one month in prison.