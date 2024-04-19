‘Adverse court findings are not affecting police morale’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander does not believe police morale is being affected by the increase in homicide-by-manslaughter findings concerning police-involved killings.

Attorney K Kelvin Munroe, who represents most officers in inquests, said last year that adverse inquest findings give the police force a “black eye” and lowers morale.

However, Commissioner Fernander said yesterday: “I think the officers remain focused. We will view it ourselves to see what we could’ve done better and we will do just that. I stay in communications with the officers to boost their morale and they’re in good spirits and acted in good faith.”

“We’re not saying they’re convicted. It’s an inquest and a decision was made by the DPP’s office which will be highlighted in short order. That’s not saying they’re convicted.”

Adverse findings against police were once rare. However, jurors returned two manslaughter findings this year and three last year.

Coroner’s Court inquests do not determine criminal liability, so the fate of officers in the cases that involved manslaughter findings remains unclear.

Commissioner Fernander said he will speak in depth next week about the recommendations the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions sent him concerning the killings of Deangelo Evans, Shanton Forbes and Dino Bain.

Asked if any officers will be charged with a crime, he said: “Once we view it, then it will happen. Absolutely.”

By convention, the police always follow the recommendation of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.