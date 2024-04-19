Woman claims she stabbed former lover with a knife in self-defence

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN testified yesterday that she stabbed her former lover last year because he tried to force his way into her home.

Rachel Johnson, 23, is facing a charge of causing grievous harm.

She allegedly stabbed Shadrack Gibson with a knife around 1.30am on June 19, 2023 at her residence in Cambridge Street.

The man sustained serious injuries, but was successfully treated in hospital.

Ms Johnson said on the night of the incident, Mr Gibson came to her house uninvited and asked her to come by him later.

She said when she refused, the complainant “yucked up” on her clothes and tried to get into the house. She claimed a fight followed between the two, which Mr Gibson initiated after punching her in the eye.

She said she grabbed a knife from a counter and stabbed the complainant. She told Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans the complainant continued hitting and overpowering her.

She said Mr Gibson was a former sexual partner, but the two were never in a relationship. She also said she believed he arrived that night to try and have sex with her.

When Magistrate Vogt-Evans informed the defendant that Mr Gibson claimed that she stabbed him because she was jealous that he had a girlfriend, she said she was not jealous.

She claimed she had photos of her eye in the aftermath of the altercation.

After viewing the photos on the defendant’s phone, dated June 19 and 21, 2023, Magistrate Vogt Evans said she saw nothing wrong with her eye. Ms Johnson responded that there was swelling and bruising.

The magistrate told the defendant she must bring printed and signed copies of the photos in her next court appearance.

The trial continues on May 23.