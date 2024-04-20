Man accused of injuring ex-girlfriend OPM staffer, released on bail

A 44-year-old man was granted $1,500 bail on Friday after he allegedly injured his ex-girlfriend last month.

Phillip McPhee Jr appeared before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, in shackles Friday accused of grievous harm.

Police alleged that he injured his ex – an employee at the Office of the Prime Minister - during a fight on March 17 in New Providence.

However, the defendant denied the offence during Friday’s hearing.

He was granted bail at $1,500 with one suretor and the matter was adjourned to June 3 for trial.

Glendon Rolle and Terrel Butler represented the accused.