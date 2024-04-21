Gov't to investigate industrial odours in GB

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Prime Minister Philip Davis said his administration is concerned about nuisance odours from the industrial park that are impacting nearby residential communities in Grand Bahama.

He said that the Ministry of Environment is investigating the recent incident and complaints by residents in Pinder’s Point over the weekend.

“We are concerned about any issue which impacts our environment, and I know that the Ministry of Environment they are looking into the matter,” he told reporters on Thursday in Grand Bahama.

Prime Minister Davis recalled some time ago that a previous PLP administration had met with Buckeye to address the matter.

“Sensors were put in strategic locations to monitor the quality of the air, and that was one solution we arrived at that time,” he added.

“What has happened since then, and only in recent times, we are hearing what I call a new outcry with respect to the odours. But I do know, yes, in the past, there were these concerns.”

Pinder’s Point residents have complained of headaches, nausea, eye, skin, nose and throat, and respiratory irritations. Students and teachers of Lewis Yard Primary School were relocated to the St Vincent de Paul campus following complaints of odours.



Kim Pratt, manager of government relations at Buckeye, said strong winds might spread odours to neighboring communities.

However, she claimed that the odour is not toxic, and monitors have been installed to test the area's air quality.



Lowell Pinder, a resident in the area, reported that several residents went to hospital after they began feeling sick late Saturday evening. He said residents want Buckeye to cease its operations until alleged issues at the plant can be resolved.



Concerns over emissions have been an ongoing problem for many years in Pinder’s Point and surrounding areas near the industrial sector. Environmental groups have previously agitated for the relocation of residents.

