SAC sweeps two divisions at flag football high school tourney

THE St Augustine’s College (SAC) Big Red Machine swept both divisions at the second edition of the Bahamas Youth Flag Football League (BYFFL) High School Tournament over the weekend.

SAC defeated the Queen’s College Comets 24-6 in the under-14 division.

In the over 14 division, it was a different opponent but same result for The Big Red Machine. They triumphed over the Kingsway Academy Saints 22-8.

A total of 11 teams participated in this year’s tournament including com- petitors from SAC, Queen’s College, Kingsway Academy, Doris Johnson, CV Bethel and Windsor in the junior and senior divisions.