Govt and RCI sign HOA for $165m Beach Club

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration and Royal Caribbean International (RCI) signed a Heads of Agreement yesterday to develop RCI’s $165m Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

The groundbreaking for the Royal Beach Club was held shortly after.

RCI officials and members of the government gathered at the Office of the Prime Minister to seal the historic project in black and white.

The 17-acre project is expected to start construction on the western end of Paradise Island. Guests at the Royal Beach Club will experience private cabanas, live music, local artisans, pools, and Bahamian boutiques.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the $165m project will help further to enhance the vitality of the country’s tourism project. He said that not only would the project create 200 jobs, but Bahamians would also have ownership of the multimillion-dollar project.

“Bahamians will not just work there,” he said. “People of this nation will also share ownership in this development as well. It is anticipated that PDI Paradise Limited will hold at least 51 per cent of the shares in the Royal Beach Club, with the remaining shares allocated to the National Investment Fund for the benefit of the Bahamian people. Through this partnership, we will provide new employment and economic opportunities for this nation.”

Once the Royal Beach Club is completed, it is expected to host an average of 2,000 guests. Guests will be able to go to the beach club via ferry from the Nassau Cruise Port and then to Downtown. Mr Davis said a joint venture with a Bahamian-owned entity for the operation of a water taxi business will provide transportation options for guests at the Royal Beach Club.

Mr Davis added: “Ultimately, this project will largely be run by Bahamians. Owned by the Bahamian people and supported by Bahamian businesses. When we talk about the need to ensure that major tourism projects are primarily for the benefit of the Bahamian people. These are the kinds of opportunities that we are talking about. By sign- ing today’s agreement, we add another world-class experience to our tourism product.”

RCI’s CEO Jason Liberty said the ultimate goal of the project is to represent the beauty of The Bahamas. He said the Royal Beach Club will also attract new guests to The Bahamas, which he thinks is a great opportunity.

Asked about the concern about cruise lines telling passengers not to come off the ships when visiting The Bahamas, Mr Davis said there are sufficient tourists at the port any given day. He said the Royal Beach Club itself can’t accommodate all of the visitors, but it will add to giving tourists something to do and encourage passengers to come off the ship.

In terms of the environment, RCI officials said they will work to protect trees and plants that are native to The Bahamas.

However, when asked if there was a management waste plan during the construction process for the project, RCI officials did not say.

RCI officials were also not able to say how many jobs will be available for the construction phase of the project, but noted a local company will be used.

Asked about how many Bahamian businesses will be a part of the Royal Beach Club and how they will be selected, Philip Simon, the Royal Beach Club’s president and general manager for the cruise line’s Bahamas operations, said there will be an RFP process.

Mr Simon couldn’t say how many Bahamian businesses would be selected at the time.

Despite the delays, RCI’s Royal Beach Club is still expected to open in 2025.