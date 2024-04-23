Man charged on five counts of incest for molesting his niece

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of molesting his underaged niece five times over the last two years.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged the male defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the complainant, with five counts of incest.

The defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his niece five times between January 1, 2022, and March 22, 2024.

The defendant was told that his matter would move to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

His VBI is set for service on July 29. Levan Johnson represented him.