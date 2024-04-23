Man charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint of $700

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint earlier this month.
Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Grashano Miller, 25, with armed robbery.
Miller, while armed with a black handgun, allegedly robbed Keva Rose of $700 on April 8.
The defendant was told his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). His VBI is slated for service on June 12.
Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.
