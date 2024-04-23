Three men charged on the murder of Renaldo Pinder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were behind bars yesterday after they were accused of killing a man last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Tommy Reckley, 24, Dwayne “Snipes” Clarke, 27, and Jorel Augustine, 25, with murder.

The trio allegedly killed Renaldo Pinder on April 15 in New Providence.

The defendants were told their case would move to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). They were remanded in custody.

Their VBIs are set for service on July 23.

Sergeant C Farrington served as the prosecutor.

K Melvin Munroe and Ian Cargill represented the defendants.