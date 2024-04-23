US: Bahamas not equal for women

Report noted failures in procurement policy and nationality laws

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE latest United States human rights report says the Bahamian government is contributing to statelessness “through discrimination against women in nationality laws” and is failing to effectively implement laws related to contracts and procurement.

The citizenship criticism comes amid uncertainty about when the Davis administration will amend the Bahamas Nationality Act to equalise citizenship access between men and women.

The US report, released yesterday, said: “Married Bahamian women could not confer citizenship to their children if the child was born outside of The Bahamas. Women were also unable to confer citizenship to their adopted children.”

In March, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said he appreciated the frustration some felt waiting for the government to change the law, but that “buy-in” from the collective was necessary.

Regarding contracts and procurement, the US said: “There was limited enforcement of conflict-of-interest clauses and anti-corruption clauses in government contracts.”

The report also said: “The campaign finance system was unregulated, with few safeguards against quid pro quo donations.”

Additionally, the US noted that although a human rights committee to monitor and protect the enforcement of human rights was established in April, “the committee did not advance an agenda or publish resolutions.”

In contrast to previous reports, the US highlighted progress related to asylum, though it noted that no legal framework exists to govern the matter.

“UNHCR reported improved relations with the government regarding asylum cases,” the US said. “Authorities involved UNHCR in asylum proceedings.”