Queen’s Staircase renovated and rededicated

Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis throws the switch to activate the new waterfall pump and lighting systems during a ceremony to unveil renovations made to the Queen’s Staircase.

As of Wednesday, April 24, 2024

The renovation of the Queen’s Staircase was unveiled in a rededication ceremony on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Photos by Dante Carrer

John 3 hours, 18 minutes ago

ALal major Bahamian attractions need to put on enhanced maintenance and renovation schedule, not only to ensure their preservation but to ensure they are in good shape when visitors go to them.

