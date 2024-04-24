Rolle gets 40 years jail for murder of Kessinger

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

RODRIGO Rolle was emotionless yesterday as a judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison for murdering an elderly American woman during a home invasion in Cat Island in 2017.

Rolle, 33, killed Janice Kessinger, 74, during in Orange Creek, Cat Island, on September 29, 2017. Kessinger had been living on the island for 17 years. Rolle allegedly stole a 2006 Ford Explorer and a $500 safe containing a $5,000 Rolex belonging to Frank and Gabbi Wolf.

Rolle reportedly entered the deceased’s residence through a sliding door.

Once inside, he attacked the woman and strangled her to death with a chord.

He then wrapped the body in a red blanket and buried her body in a shallow grave at a beach in Port Royal.

Police later found the woman’s body with the white cord still around her neck.

Marcelo “Scar” Hepburn testified that after the murder, Rolle asked for his help breaking into a safe stolen from the deceased’s residence. Rolle told Mr Hepburn he needed the money inside the safe to run away because the island was “hot” with police.

Mr Hepburn said he later regretted helping Rolle break into the safe.

Rolle burnt the safe and its contents after finding only documents and a luxury watch inside.

Police also found the jeep stolen from the residence burnt.

During his initial arrest, Rolle attempted to escape and cut his foot, running away from police barefoot in his grandmother’s yard.

Throughout his trial, Rolle maintained his innocence. He also claimed he was the victim of police brutality while in custody.

A jury of nine persons unanimously found him guilty of murder on January 31.

Justice Gregory Hilton ruled that of Rolle’s 40-year prison sentence, he had 33 years and six months left to serve, given the time he already spent on remand.

Geoffrey Farquharson represented the defendant.

Eucal Bonamy and Janet Munnings served as the prosecutors.