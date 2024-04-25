Gas station ordered shut in leak probe

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN Abaco gas station has been ordered to close pending an investigation into a diesel leak from its fuel line that has affected the island’s drainage system.

The Tribune understands that Sun Oil operates the station. A company representative declined to comment on the spill yesterday.

Residents have complained about the status of remediation efforts.

Roscoe Thompson, chairman of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township, said he sounded the alarm about a strong diesel smell on April 8, but little has been done to properly address the leakage.

He said booms set up by the company responsible to help contain the leak are insufficient.

“It’s really concerning because you get an oil slick, it goes down the shoreline, it affects our mangroves,” he said in a video on Facebook. “It affects our ecosystem, also the people in the boats in the harbour. It’s really disheartening.”

Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), said an assessment was conducted yesterday, with a report still pending on what action would be taken against the fuel station.

“In the meantime, the station has been required to close while comprehensive assessments are being conducted and the necessary replacements can occur on site,” she told The Tribune.

St Anne’s MP Adrian White called the spill “an environmental disaster” in the House of Assembly yesterday and criticised the government’s response to the leak.

He said he was told the incident happened in March, asking: “Where’s the urgency?”

While showing photos of the spill and the area from where it originated, Mr White said: “We’re in the 24th day of April; twenty-four days of diesel leaking out from a fuel station’s system going down through a drainage system that impacts multiple commercial properties and seeping out into the bay of Marsh Harbour.”

“The amount of diesel that has been leaked into the harbour of Marsh Harbour, Mr Deputy Speaker, has not been stopped. There’s been a complete lack of proper attention given to it by the authorities to remedy this issue.”

However, Environment Minister Vaughn Miller pushed back.

“I want the people of Abaco to know that we are not sitting idly by and just watching this take place. We are actively involved,” he said.

“Again, we sent a local representative from a company here in New Providence. They did the investigation. They submitted the report, their assessment and what the costs will be.”

“We are giving the polluter, the one responsible for this, the opportunity to rectify it. If they do not, then obviously we will do what needs to be done.”