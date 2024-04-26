Father released after son pleads guilty to drug possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday after he admitted to having $1,600 worth of drugs last week.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged father Wittington Kelly, 65, and son Devon Kelly, 28, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The pair were reportedly found with 1lb and 6oz of marijuana on April 25 in New Providence.

Devon was the sole defendant to plead guilty to his charge, while his co-accused entered a not guilty plea. The charges against Wittington were withdrawn after his son was sentenced to a nine-month prison term.