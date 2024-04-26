Fire services, volunteers tackling four fires in Abaco

ABACO Fire services and volunteers are working to contain four separate fires in the Marsh Harbour and Spring City areas, forcing the closure of a section of the island's main road today.

Fire Chief Danny Sawyer told The Tribune, "one was down by the DRA site where they had all the hurricane domes stored in trailers and its burned up into the back of Spring City, we put in a fire break but it jumped the break and started going up in the back of Spring City. One of our trucks is going to assist them because it's getting out of control."

Roscoe Thompson of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township urged residents in Sweetings Village to notify the fire department immediately if there is any fire in their area. There are concerns that the forest fire contained to bushes near St Paul's Anglican Church could be pushed towards the residential area due to the high winds.

"It's very suspicious, four fires in one day. It was four fires within hours of each other. I don't think it's the heat, I think someone intentionally had to do this, you don't get this many fires in one day."

Mr Thompson advised residents of Spring City to watch their homes, and the residents of Sweetings Village to keep an eye out.

He added: "Because the fire in the town and the way the wind is blowing, it will blow towards them."