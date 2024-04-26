FNM names date for convention

Pintard won’t say if he expects leadership challenge from Minnis

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement announced yesterday that it will hold a one-day convention on June 1, when party positions will be “up for grabs”.

Whether former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will challenge Michael Pintard for leadership of the party will be the central question heading into the event.

Asked after a council meeting if he expects to be challenged, Mr Pintard said he expects the Progressive Liberal Party to challenge him after he is left standing following the convention.

“I think they are very concerned that Michael Pintard will still be standing on the 2nd and so we are preparing for them,” he said.

“We expect that they will be vibrant in the social media arena making nameless attacks that they have been accustomed to.

“I also expect a challenge from some Bahamians who are apathetic who believe that there is no fundamental difference between the FNM and the PLP and we are going to work harder to show the sharp contrast between the Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party. We are different.”

People interested in party positions must submit their forms by next Friday at 5pm, with nominations starting the following Monday.

The FNM last hosted a convention in 2022. Before that, Mr Pintard won a leadership contest in 2021 after the general elections.