Local comedians join award-winning ‘Goombay Kids’

New season premieres this weekend

The award-winning Bahamian TV show “Goombay Kids” is set to debut its fourth season this Saturday.

The fantastical island adventure series, which boasts an all Bahamian cast, uses magical storytelling with educational tones to entertain both young and old. Over the years, it has reached new heights and mad history for the Bahamas and the region of the Caribbean.

In the upcoming fourth season, which will premiere first on OurTV, Cable Bahamas, viewers can expect to see some familiar faces from previous seasons.



The kids go on epic adventures while running into mythical characters straight from local folklore, like Mama D’Lo and Papa Bois, and meet more of the knowledgeable Goombay Kid Experts.



They find themselves on exciting quests with mermaids and pirates while learning about sea life, nutrition, the environment and cultures from around the world.



Also, viewers can expect to see friendly and famous faces like Timico Sawyer (Sawyerboy), Jaquay Adderley (DasQuay) and Zhane’o Newbold (Sarge), all appearing in this upcoming season. The season also has more original music, and dives into claymation and animated segments directed by award-winning Bahamian director Maria Govan.

Not only has the series won 14 international awards and has been recognised internationally, it can now be seen beyond Bahamian television and on up to 25 platforms in North America.



With this reach and multiple awards under its belt, the production has progressed further than any live action children’s show in the Caribbean.



“Goombay Kids” can be found on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, the Happy Kids app, batteryPOP, Kabillion, GoogleTV, Redbox, Xumo, TiVo, SlingTV, Pavilion Plus and more.



The show has provided over 350 jobs to Bahamians and created opportunities that young local actors have never had before; to showcase their talents globally.

John Nolie of BatteryPop expressed his excitement to distribute the show, stating: “At batteryPOP, we’re thrilled to welcome the beloved ‘Goombay Kids’ brand and content onto our platform and to our users.

“Our respective missions align perfectly in providing children with safe, fun, enriching content, and digital experiences. The ‘Goombay Kids’ programming, with its unique characters and stories, brings their Caribbean cultural richness, diversity and an educational tone filled with excitement and adventure to a whole new generation of young learners.”

Four seasons in, the show has accumulated millions of viewers around the world.



Viewers can tune and support the local talent starting this Saturday, April 27, at 10am, followed by a new episode every Saturday morning.

Season five is set to commence shooting this Summer.