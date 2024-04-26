Man found with loaded gun granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of having a loaded gun in New Providence last month.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Anthony Klonaris, 27, with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Klonaris was allegedly found with a brown Glock .380 pistol along with four rounds of .380 ammunition on March 24.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution objected to bail, but it was granted to Klonaris at $7,000 with one or two sureties.

His trial begins on October 27.

Tonique Lewis represented the defendant.