Man sentenced to nine months for stealing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to nine months in prison on Friday after he admitted to breaking into a car on Baillou Hill Road last year and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of property.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Stephen Wilkinson, 34, with two counts of stealing and damage each.

Wilkinson and an accomplice while on Baillou Hill Road and John Street reportedly broke into Teaneea Brown’s brown 2021 Suzuki Ortega through the right front glass window on November 13, 2023. The suspects are said to have stolen $485 worth of property including a floral Kipling backpack, a black Totto backpack and a black Alcatel tablet.

At that same date and place the defendant also reportedly broke into Verna Rolle’s green 2007 Diahatsu Terrios through the rear glass window. The suspects reportedly stole $709 worth of property from Rolle’s vehicle including a Gold Pulse watch, a purple S20 Samsung phone, perfume, a driver’s license, $50 cash and a handbag and purse set.

While the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and damage each, he pleaded not guilty to the remaining two charges.

Wilkinson was sentenced to nine months in prison for one car break-in and is expected to return for trial for the outstanding charges on June 16.