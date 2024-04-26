A new home to give Yurie a new start

AN elderly disabled man was handed the keys to his newly built home on Deveaux Street yesterday, courtesy of Urban Renewal.

Yurie Maycock, a father of three who was left bedridden after suffering from a stroke years ago, was overwhelmed when he toured his new home.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said officials became aware of the family’s challenges during a routine police walkabout.

“This revelation not only touched the hearts of our officers but also ignited a formidable response,” Mr Davis said.

“Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Anthony Rolle, the Police arm of our Urban Renewal project swiftly mobilised resources and manpower, including the commendable efforts of our Police Reserves.

He said the project “is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together guided by empathy and united in purpose.

“To everyone who contributed — whether by swinging a hammer, painting a wall, or offering a word of encouragement — your generosity embodies the best of who we are as Bahamians,” Mr Davis added.

“This administration is fully committed to supporting and expanding Urban Renewal initiatives.

“We must continue to work together to uplift our communities. Every citizen in this country should be able to live rewarding and happy lives. We must never stop working toward that goal.”