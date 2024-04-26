PM: Women not equal? ‘y’all ruling us, man'

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis rejects the United States’ observation about how women are treated in The Bahamas.
The US said in its latest human rights report that the Bahamian government is contributing to statelessness “through dis- crimination against women in nationality laws”.
Asked to react to the report yesterday, Mr Davis said: “You have to look through the perspective of our eyes. Bahamian women being unfairly treated in the Bahamas? Y’all ruling us, man. If you look at the hierarchy of the public service, more than 80 per cent are dominated by females. Look in the industry.”
“In fact, men have become endangered species in this country and I’m concerned about that, and that’s why we’re working with the young man.” The US report, released earlier this week, said: “Married Bahamian women could not confer citizenship to their children if the child was born outside of The Bahamas. Women were also unable to confer citizenship to their adopted children.”
The observation came amid uncertainty about when the Davis administration will amend the Bahamas Nationality Act to equalise citizenship access between men and women.
In March, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said he appreciated the frustration some felt waiting for the government to change the law, but that “buy-in” from the collective was necessary.
Comments
John 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
The woman in Eleuthera say Eleuthera women now have to pay men to be with them because the men leave them for younger women with better better bodies. On New Providence with over 120 men being murdered every year for the past decade or more and an equal number going to prison, women have resorted to having children with immigrants?
. So if a Bahamian woman plans for her children to be Bahamians, why not just plan to have them in The BaHAMAS? That is what immigrants do in the US. Once the child is born in America, it is automatically entitled to Bahamian citizenship. Many people take advantage of this law
Sickened 34 minutes ago
"So if a Bahamian woman plans for her children to be Bahamians, why not just plan to have them in The BaHAMAS?" Was that in jest or were you serious? I'm sure it was in jest because you know that life isn't that simple where Bahamian women living around the world, with careers can simply jump on a plane 6 months before giving birth to come here and hole up with family, friends or in a hotel just so that they can pass on WHAT SHOULD BE THEIR RIGHT to their child.
Sickened 32 minutes ago
This Davis guy will be back pedaling on these ridiculous remarks very soon. This fool likes to travel and hang with sensible leaders - once they read these 6th grade remarks he's going to hear some snickering behind his back.
mandela 13 minutes ago
Mr Davis you are spot on. The public and private sector no matter which one are dominanted by women in top position 8 out of 10, all bosses. The young men today need 10 times more attention. God created heaven and earth, man was there in harmony and then he created women to enjoy men and the paradise he created, but what happened that wasn't good enough for her she wanted more, she could not satisfy, focus needs to be on uplifting our young men, can you imagine the destruction that will happen if we let our young men fall and not be the kings they are, we may think it's bad now, but it can and will get worst as long as we don't focus on the young men.
