PM: Women not equal? ‘y’all ruling us, man'

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis rejects the United States’ observation about how women are treated in The Bahamas.

The US said in its latest human rights report that the Bahamian government is contributing to statelessness “through dis- crimination against women in nationality laws”.

Asked to react to the report yesterday, Mr Davis said: “You have to look through the perspective of our eyes. Bahamian women being unfairly treated in the Bahamas? Y’all ruling us, man. If you look at the hierarchy of the public service, more than 80 per cent are dominated by females. Look in the industry.”

“In fact, men have become endangered species in this country and I’m concerned about that, and that’s why we’re working with the young man.” The US report, released earlier this week, said: “Married Bahamian women could not confer citizenship to their children if the child was born outside of The Bahamas. Women were also unable to confer citizenship to their adopted children.”

The observation came amid uncertainty about when the Davis administration will amend the Bahamas Nationality Act to equalise citizenship access between men and women.

In March, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said he appreciated the frustration some felt waiting for the government to change the law, but that “buy-in” from the collective was necessary.