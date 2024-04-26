Pregnant woman granted conditional discharge after slapping woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A visibly pregnant woman was granted a conditional discharge on Friday after she admitted to slapping another woman last week.

Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr charged Shameka Colebrooke-Sweeting, 28, with causing harm.

The defendant reportedly slapped Barbara Kelly Rolle after the two got into argument over children on April 21 in New Providence.

Following her guilty plea, the defendant was ordered to compensate the complainant $500 or risk six months in prison.

The defendant is expected to return to court for a report on May 2.