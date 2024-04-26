Tyesha Tynes a ‘stroke’ above the rest

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Freshman Tyesha Tynes was pleased with the way she was able to make her presence felt for the Hastings College Lady Broncos women’s golf team this season.

Tynes and the Lady Broncos ended the season in 10th place at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championship as they finished with a three-round total of 1,053 while Morningside won with a team score of 972.

“I feel like my performance was very impressive considering that I am a freshman both fall/spring seasons, placing in the top 20 or higher in almost every tournament and shooting one of the lowest scores in my team,” Tynes said.

The 18-year-old 2023 graduate of St John’s College shot a total score of 252 (+36) as she opened the tournament with an 82, shot 83 in round two and then finished with an 87 in round three. She noted that her performance was just an indication of the type of season that she enjoyed for the Lady Broncos.

“I would sum up both fall/spring seasons as challenging, demanding, fun, and one of a kind,” she stated. “I was able to experience golf in a different light and created great friendships along the way.

“I did not expect such harsh weather conditions for the spring season which really pushed me mentally and physically.”

Tynes, the daughter of Tyrone and Nathalee Tynes, said she;s eager to take a break from studies as a Fine/Studio art major with a minor in construction management.

“Since my freshman year is ending in a few weeks, I will be returning home to spend quality time with my family and continue to work on enhancing my golf game,” she noted.

But taking nothing from granted, Tynes admitted that her freshman year has been all that she anticipated and more.

“Adjusting to college life as a student and golfer has been challenging,” she pointed out. “However, for the fall semester I was able to achieve a 4.0 GPA. I have very good organizational and time management skills which helps me to balance academics and athletics.”

She noted that she’s just getting started and is looking forward to a bright future.