Minnis: The nation will know if I run

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis does not support his party’s decision to host a one-day convention in June, saying this does not give the Free National Movement enough time to showcase its talent and policies.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister went further, calling the planned one-day convention a “farce”.

Mr Bannister said if Dr Minnis runs for leader, he will be “on the frontline” to support him.

Dr Minnis, however, has not confirmed his plans.

"I'm in discussions now with friends, colleagues and others as to the way forward, and at the appro­priate time, you and the entire nation would know," he said yesterday.

The FNM's current lead­ership team, leader Michael Pintard, deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright and chairman Dr Duane Sands, all intend to defend their current positions when the party hosts its convention on June 1.

According to an FNM memorandum on the con­vention, each constituency association must submit the names of ten delegates by May 22. Nomination for party positions will open on April 29 and will close on May 3. There will be no nominations on the conven­tion floor.

Mr Pintard has suggested that when the leadership issues are settled at the June convention, a later convention will show­case the party's talent and agenda.

"I'm not in favour of a one-day convention, but democratically, I accept the decision," Dr Minnis said yesterday.

"Convention is a time when the party will show­case its talent whom they are putting forward and rec­ommending to be the future leaders of this country. It's also a time when you show­case and demonstrate your policies and programmes and a time to convince the Bahamian populace that you are the better grouping or the better party to take the country forward.

"One day is almost impossible to do that, so I would have a great chal­lenge with that and I think the party should have uti­lised that time, national TV, etc, that was a great opportunity to show the Bahamian people and dem­onstrate why the FNM is a better party and talk about the high cost of living that the public is experiencing, talk about the high electric­ity bill, talk about the crime crisis, the health crisis. I've never seen the health sector this worse in my life."

Mr Bannister, who said he has not considered vying for a position, said a one-­day convention docs not align with the purpose of a convention.

"The purpose of a con­vention is to share with the country the programmes and initiatives the political party stands on," he said. "It also serves the func­tion of letting the country know who your up-and-­coming candidates are. It also gives a guy from Ack­lins, Andros, Eleuthera, the chance to sit with the guy from Grand Bahama and South Beach; FNMs from all of the country to get together. This one-day con­vention is a farce because it does not allow those things to happen."