Minnis: The nation will know if I run

• Former leader does not support one-day convention
• Bannister says planned FNM event is a ‘farce’
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis does not support his party’s decision to host a one-day convention in June, saying this does not give the Free National Movement enough time to showcase its talent and policies.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister went further, calling the planned one-day convention a “farce”.
Mr Bannister said if Dr Minnis runs for leader, he will be “on the frontline” to support him.
Dr Minnis, however, has not confirmed his plans.
"I'm in discussions now with friends, colleagues and others as to the way forward, and at the appropriate time, you and the entire nation would know," he said yesterday.
The FNM's current leadership team, leader Michael Pintard, deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright and chairman Dr Duane Sands, all intend to defend their current positions when the party hosts its convention on June 1.
According to an FNM memorandum on the convention, each constituency association must submit the names of ten delegates by May 22. Nomination for party positions will open on April 29 and will close on May 3. There will be no nominations on the convention floor.
Mr Pintard has suggested that when the leadership issues are settled at the June convention, a later convention will showcase the party's talent and agenda.
"I'm not in favour of a one-day convention, but democratically, I accept the decision," Dr Minnis said yesterday.
"Convention is a time when the party will showcase its talent whom they are putting forward and recommending to be the future leaders of this country. It's also a time when you showcase and demonstrate your policies and programmes and a time to convince the Bahamian populace that you are the better grouping or the better party to take the country forward.
"One day is almost impossible to do that, so I would have a great challenge with that and I think the party should have utilised that time, national TV, etc, that was a great opportunity to show the Bahamian people and demonstrate why the FNM is a better party and talk about the high cost of living that the public is experiencing, talk about the high electricity bill, talk about the crime crisis, the health crisis. I've never seen the health sector this worse in my life."
Mr Bannister, who said he has not considered vying for a position, said a one-day convention docs not align with the purpose of a convention.
"The purpose of a convention is to share with the country the programmes and initiatives the political party stands on," he said. "It also serves the function of letting the country know who your up-and-coming candidates are. It also gives a guy from Acklins, Andros, Eleuthera, the chance to sit with the guy from Grand Bahama and South Beach; FNMs from all of the country to get together. This one-day convention is a farce because it does not allow those things to happen."
John 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Well According to Pintard, this will be the last and only opportunity for persons wanting to join the FNM team to do so before the next election. Obviously the short notice gives the Minnis ‘Dream Team’ little time to prepare and to garner support. BUT with talks of an early election ( next year). Everyone on the clock.
moncurcool 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Please stay away. Your era is over.
realfreethinker 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
You have to beat and embarrass these leaders into retirement
stillwaters 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
It's difficult for them, once they get a taste of power
bahamianson 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Well, history may repeat itself. Perry christie was called vomit , chrisyie because came back. He went on to be leader of the plp and PM. So, anything is possible.
AnObserver 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Please don't. We've had enough of your mismanagement style.
stillwaters 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Why.....why....why would he think Bahamians want him back?
ExposedU2C 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
This arrogant, nasty, evil and cruel monster has absolutely no shame or remorse for the thousands of people in our country who lost their lives as a result of his gross incompetence and tyrannical decisions made during the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnis has more blood on his hands than any other Bahamian in the history of our country and exhibits all the symptoms of a seriously bi-polared demon who may as well have satanic horns protruding from his head.
