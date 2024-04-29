Otabor, Cartwright win

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

While some of the top elite athletes took care of business in China and Bermuda, a number of collegiate and local athletes were in action in various meets in the United States of America.

It was a good showing over the weekend as some of these athletes will be here this weekend as World Athletics brings the sixth edition of the World Relays back to the Bahamas after the fourth and fifth editions were held elsewhere.

Otabor and Cartwright double victory at Drake

Strongwoman Rhema Otabor took the victory in the women’s javelin throw with a toss of 193-feet, 11-inches or 59.12 metres at the Drake Relays.

Versatile Denisha Cartwright, in her senior year at Minnesota State, also captured the victory in the women’s university/college 100m hurdles in 12.71, well ahead of junior Alexis Glasco of Kentucky, who did 12.96.

Angel Pratt, a junior at North Dickinson State, got eighth in the women’s 400m hurdles for universities and colleges in 1:01.26. Hannah Antkoviak, a junior at Olivet Nazarene, won the event in 56.20.

Troynelle Miller from Nicholls Town, Andros, competing as a junior for Central Arkansas State, was 11th in the 100m in 11.82, while Pratt was 29th in 12.04.

Charlton leading the way in Shanghai

For the second consecutive meeting outdoors this season, Devynne Charlton bowed out to Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn at the finish line in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Wanda Diamond League in Shanghai, China. This time, Camacho-Quinn took the tape in 12.63, followed closely by Charlton in 12.64.

Jamaican Danielle Williams made it a tight fit right at the end for third in 12,74.

World record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria got disqualified.

Sprinter Anthonique Strachan turned in her season’s best of 23.35 for sixth place in the women’s 200m.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita held off a strong field of Americans for the win in 22.62. Anavia Battle got second in 22.99 and Sha’Carri Richardon was third in 23.11.

Both Charlton and Strachan are expected to be a part of Team Bahamas this weekend at the World Relays with Charlton in the women’s 4x200m and Strachan in the mixed 4x400m relay as both teams seek to qualify for the Olympic Games in August.

Laquan Nairn placed 10th in the men’s long jump with a leap of 7,48m on his third attempt. He scratched his first attempt and cleared 7.46m on his second. American Marcus Dendy took the top spot with his sea- son’s best of 8.05m on his second clearance.

Charlton soars at LSU

While big sister was clearing the hurdles in China, little sister was popping a big jump at the Louisiana State University Invitational where she won the women’s long jump with a wind-aided leap of 22-1 1/2 (6.74m) in her fourth attempt.

Her only other legal mark was 21-10 3/4 (6/67m), which came on her second try. Nia Robinson of Nebraska led after pop- ping 21-11 3/4 (6.70m) on her first attempt, but had to settle for second as Charlton roared back.

Also at the meet was Camille Rutherford, who competed in the women’s invitational 100m where she was seventh in 11.22.

Aleia Hobbs and Favour Ofili, both of Tiger Olympians, came through in a photo finish in 10.78 for first and second,

PENN RELAYS Stubbs leads the way for Queen’s College

Taysha Stubbs saved her best for last as she won the girls’ javelin champiOnship title with a toss of 154-9 (47.27m) on her sixth and final attempt as a few schools from Nassau and Grand Bahama participated in the Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

Annae Mackey was fifth in the girls discus championship with 137-6 (412.91); Robert Deal III was 14th in the boys’ discus throw championship with 152-0 (46.33m) on his second attempt; J’Kaiyah Rolle was 17th in the girls long jump championship with 16-8 1/2 (5.09m) and Alexander Komalafe didn’t clear the opening height of 5-3 in the girls high jump championship.

Everette Fraser, Ishmael Rolle, Rohman Rolle and Jonathaqn Harris placed fifth in the high school boys 4x100m international race in 42.33. The same team got 15th in the 4x100m heats in 42.61.

Also fifth in the girls 4x400m was the quarter of Kei-Mahri Hanna, Kristi Ford, Taylor Robinson and Akaree Roberts in 3:54.38.

Sarsha Wright, Rache Pantry, K’Leigh Davis and Jamiah Nabbie were 52nd in the girls 4x100m heats.

Zion Miller, Brandon Mackey, Kenny Moxey and Zion Davis were ninth in the 4x400m in 3:25.22.

In other individual events, Annae Mackey was fifth in the girls discus championship with 137-6 (412.91); Robert Deal III was 14th in the boys’ discus throw championship with 152-0 (46.33m) on his second attempt; J’Kaiyah Rolle was 17th in the girls long jump championship with 16-8 1/2 (5.09m) and Alexander Komalafe didn’t clear the opening height of 5-3 in the girls high jump championship.

SAC

The Big Red Machine’s best showing came from the quartet of Darvinique Dean, Alexis Roberts, Bayli Major and Nya Wright as they won the high schools 4x400m relay in 4:55.83 over Grand Bahama’s Bishop Michael Eldon.

The boys team of Shevano Nixon, Eagan Neely, Jahcario Wilson and Morgan Moss posted a second place finish in the boys 4x400m heats in 3:22.85.

The team of Khylee Wallace, Dean, Zaria Stapleton and Wright was ninth in the girls 4x100m heats in 47.10

and in the girls 4x100m international event, the team of Stepleton, Dean, Wright and Roberts were also ninth in 48.88.

And Khalon Christie, Nijae McBridem Kion Burrows and Nijae McBride clocked 52.52, but it was only good enough for 93rd place in the boys 4x100m relay

Individually, the duo of Dior-Rae Scott and Kamara Strachan was seventh and eighth respectively in the girls javelin championships that was won by their rival Stubbs from QC. While Scott threw 138-5 (42.19m), Strachan did 137-4 (41.86).

Bayli Major placed ninth in the girls triple jump championship with a leap of 39-0 (11.89m) on her third attempt.

Bishop Michael Eldon

Keyezra Thomas, Phoebe Thompson, Aaliyah Evans and Janiyan Rolle captured the top spot in the girls 4x100m heats in 48.55.

Evans, Thomas, Rolle and Thompson came in second behind SAC in the high school girls 4x400m in 3:59.54.

Thompson, Thomas, Rolle and Evans clocked 47.61 for sixth place in the high school girls 4x100m international race, ahead of SAC.

The quartet of Arcady Thompson, Havano Bridgewater, Jaiden Inbgraham and Alexander Coleby were 11th in the high school boys 4x400m relay in 3:54.12.

Coleby, Bridgewater, Ingraham and Thompson combined to run 47.02 for 76th in the 4x100m heats.

St John’s College

William Minors, Jayden Cooper, Khyro McPhee and Mattias Brice finished 11th in the boys 4x400m championship in 3:40,79 and Garvin Josey, Jayden Cooper, Khyro McPhee and Matthias Brice combined for 37th in the boys 4x100m in 44.81.

Their girls’ 4x100m team of Kennedi Knowles, Ta’mia Taylor, Samiya Adderley and Payton Knowles got 98th in 51.84.