REACH Fun Run/Walk attracts hundreds for worthy cause

THE Resources and Education for Autism and Related Challenges (REACH) non-profit organisation closed out Autism Awareness Month on a high note.

Their annual fun run/walk event, hosted at Montagu Beach, was the final awareness event for April and up to 300 participants showed up to support the worthy cause on Saturday.

Dwayne Gibson, chairman of REACH, was really appreciative of the support garnered from the public this time around.

“It feels good because it demonstrates that there is more understanding of the disorder and there is more willingness from people to want to support. The numbers are now 1:30, it is still prevalent in boys and is now impacting different families all over so they are being exposed to the disorder and I think that has allowed for persons to come out, share and participate in events like this,” Gibson said.

He is hoping that the record-setting number of participants helped to raise a lot of funds to sustain the initiatives for REACH.

“We tend to attract a large number of runners from various groups and a lot of walkers who want to stay healthy. We think we have broken a record in terms of the number of participants with almost over 300. The conditions were wonderful to run and walk. We are really hopeful that this was a strong fundraiser event for our organisation,” he said.

The fitness event brought out a number of persons who have relatives that are autistic.

Z Eve Maycock Dorsett, who was one of the event’s top finishers, is an avid supporter of the REACH non-profit organisation.

“I always participate with REACH because it is an organisation that I can recognise because I had an autistic brother. I always support them and I enjoy it every time I come out,” she said.

As for the event, she found it very enjoyable.

“I enjoyed it fully. I came out and ran five miles and it was a very good race. I love it. I just came out and executed my race and came first overall. I cannot wait for next year,” Dorsett said.

She was thankful to the non-profit organisation for giving kids diagnosed with autism a “fighting chance”.

Kendall Gibson, who is 22-years-old, supported the event for her brother.

“It feels really good and it makes me feel really happy that I am doing it for a good cause. I have a brother who is on the spectrum so I am doing it for him,” she said.

Gibson was happy to witness the growth in the number of supporters.

“It feels so good to see. Over the years it wasn’t that big of a crowd so to see that amount expand over the years was so good to see today, she said.

Liesl Hanna was another participant that felt her participation was bigger than just running or walking.

“It was great. I like to support them every year. It is not just about walking and running but also to support them because I have a brother who has autism. I will always support them,” she said.

Hanna commended the REACH organisation for their efforts to raise awareness and support those with autism in the various communities.

“It was awesome because I think there were more people than last year. They do an awesome job. I didn’t know about REACH until they started the different events and activities but so far they have been doing a good job,” she said.

Individuals interested in keeping up with REACH can visit their R.E.A.C.H Facebook page or the www.reachbahamas.org website.

Dunkin’ Donuts Bahamas, Rubis Bahamas and Caribbean Bottling Company partnered with REACH for the final event of Autism Awareness Month.