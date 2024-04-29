Reverse aging pioneer to address Old Fort Bay club

Reverse aging pioneer, lecturer and author Bill Faloon is slated to speak at the Old Fort Bay Club on Wednesday.

Mr Faloon is 69, but claims his biological vitals are those of a 53-year-old. He plans to discuss the realities of what leads to the aging process and how it can be reversed as the co-founder of the Life Extension Foundation.

His free lecture on May 1 will be Mr. Faloon’s second appearance in The Bahamas and will be open to the public. Organizers anticipate the event will draw hundreds, and interested people will need to make reservations due to limited capacity of 200.

Mr Faloon has been studying the aging, anti-aging and reverse aging process for more than 40 years, and his popular publication Life Extension has been read by millions. His talk will focus on information related to the science of reversing biological age research that has contributed to a variety of biomedical explorations since 1977, and has led to discoveries extending human health spans.

Mr Faloon has also authored countless articles on health and nutrition and a medical reference book entitled ‘Disease Prevention and Treatment’.

“We’ve witnessed over the past eight years an avalanche of scientific discoveries about controlling biological aging” said Mr Faloon.

Referring to his own progress, Mr Faloon said that blood testing has confirmed his biological age is 54, although he is 68 years of age. Dr. David Sinclair, a Harvard Medical School professor of Aging Research, has reported similar results with his own biological and chronological age differing by a decade. Both Mr Faloon and Sinclair link their reverse aging findings to advances in cancer prevention as well as healthy longevity.

One of Mr Faloon’s age reversal findings is the use of Senolytic supplements and Senolytic drugs. In the study, senescent cells were implanted into mice, making them age faster. The Senolytics, Dasatinib and Quercetin, which were used in the study caused the “self-destruction” of senescent cells, which led to less damage on healthy cells throughout the body. All animals in the study were found to have a longer lifespan by 36 percent.

Results of this study also show that Senolytic agents, when present in the body, can destroy senescent cells resulting in slowing down, and even reversing biological aging. Persons can naturally get a healthy intake of Senolytic supplements such as quercetin and fistin through certain fruits and vegetables. Those in high concentration include citrus fruits, apples, red onions, kale, grapes, berries, and cherries.

Mr Faloon mentions medications like Rapamycin that have been tested on several species of animals and have additionally shown promising results to slow aging and extend maximum lifespan up to 50 to 60 percent according to gerontologists.

While research in the emerging field is science-based and tied to biological and anatomical results, Mr Faloon will address next week’s audience in lay terms, describing how certain supplements interact with the body to literally turn back the hands of time.

Mr Faloon has said his goal is to see to it that everyone around the globe has the opportunity to understand what he calls “the simple measures” to living a longer and healthier life. As a part-time resident of The Bahamas, he hopes to use The Bahamas as a landmark for the process.