Two dead in Eleuthera as car hits tree

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were killed in a traffic accident in North Eleuthera on Saturday when the driver lost control of his vehicle and ran into a tree.

The car was travelling north on King’s Highway in Upper Bogue, Eleuthera, when it exploded on impact.

The two rear-seat passengers escaped, but the two front-seat passengers died in the blaze, with their charred remains recovered by local volunteer firefighters.

The two survivors were airlifted to New Providence. The incident comes days after traffic officials expressed concern about the rate of traffic fatalities so far this year, which is outpacing last year’s rate.

One of the victims of the latest incident has been identified as Gary Francique.

After the crash, Eleuthera MP Slyvanus Petty pledged to collabo­rate with the Road Traffic Department to erect proper signage and road accesso­ries for motorists.

Saturday's crash was the second fatal traffic incident on Eleuthera this year after a 35-year-old male driver died north of the Glass Window Bridge on January 12.

Mr Petty said: "I just would like to offer condo­lences to the families of the two young men who have recently lost their lives on behalf of the entire north Eleuthera constituency."

"The most recent traf­fic fatality that occurred in North Eleuthera is one that has stricken the commu­nity once again. I am very familiar with one of the victims; he was a hardwork­ing family man, known to always have a smile on his face.

"The travelling public must take more precautions as it pertains to traversing throughout the island of Eleuthera. We have already lost so many souls on the roads of Eleuthera due to traffic mishaps."