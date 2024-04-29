Volunteers battle Abaco fires

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

VOLUNTEER firefighters spent over 30 hours battling a number of fires that erupted in Marsh Harbour and Spring City on Friday.

“Everything is under control now,” said Roscoe Thompson, chairman of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township, yesterday. “No homes were destroyed, no businesses were lost.

“From the one at the old government clinic, it did burn up into the back of Sweeting’s Village, Vision Heights and some businesses along the way, the Kidney Centre, The Zone behind the Methodist church, places like that, but no buildings lost.”

“And then in Spring City, no homes or businesses were destroyed, but one derelict building from Dorian did catch from the bush, but it was an old derelict building.”

At least four blazes were tackled by firefighters over the weekend. Fire Chief Danny Sawyer had earlier told The Tribune a fire erupted at a Disaster Reconstruc- tion Authority site “where they had all the hurricane domes stored in trailers, and it burned up into the back of Spring City”.

Mr Thompson said although police and Defence Force officers helped, there was little government assistance.

“We don’t rely on government,” he said.

“The only thing that I don’t like, where government could help us out, is some of the heavy equipment operators, getting them to help with pushing a fire break before it jumps.”