Family denies body found in Fox Hill cemetery is missing Kyle

RELATIVES of missing Kyle Carey today denied social media reports that his body was found in a grave in the Fox Hill cemetery last week.

“I don’t know why they would do something like that. It’s causing my family tremendous pain. My phone and my husband’s phone would not stop ringing from last night,” the man’s mother, Tracey Carey told The Tribune.

She said police have promised to reach out to Bahamas Press to take the post down.

Carey, 20, was reported missing on May 11, 2023.

Nearly a year later, the family said they are still holding out hope for his return.

In the meantime, anyone with information on Kyle’s whereabouts are asked to contact his relatives at 816-1330 or 822-7821 or their nearest police station.