Family denies body found in Fox Hill cemetery is missing Kyle

RELATIVES of missing Kyle Carey today denied social media reports that his body was found in a grave in the Fox Hill cemetery last week.
“I don’t know why they would do something like that. It’s causing my family tremendous pain. My phone and my husband’s phone would not stop ringing from last night,” the man’s mother, Tracey Carey told The Tribune.
She said police have promised to reach out to Bahamas Press to take the post down.
Carey, 20, was reported missing on May 11, 2023.
Nearly a year later, the family said they are still holding out hope for his return.
In the meantime, anyone with information on Kyle’s whereabouts are asked to contact his relatives at 816-1330 or 822-7821 or their nearest police station.
Comments
bahamianson 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Bahamas Press is an irresponsible propaganda machin3 and needs to be shut down. It reports many untruths and does not carw about the harm it inflicts on people. Shut them down!!!
John 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
I am sure the family is tired of reliving this story. Especially with the number of shootings band bodies being discovered. You can imagine how nerve wrecking and unsettling it is. And just when you manage to get peace of mind then a body is found and then wrongly reported to be the missing young man. Then another body is found and a third body in almost tge space of twenty four hours. And for many the only thing more heartbreaking and troubling than death is not knowing what happened to a loved one. So y’all people who have the means and the audience to spew lies and mistruths, be more sensitive. Especially when it comes to death, missing persons and reports of a personal nature. Don’t add to a family’s heartbeat and emotional suffering. And even with that the public is waiting to know who the two bodies discovered are.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID