Jury empanelled in Cornish rape trial

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JURY was empanelled yesterday to hear the case involving North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish, who is accused of rape.

Cornish faces two counts of rape, one count of assault and one count of threats of death.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last November.

Cornish is accused of committing the offences between January 20, 2023, and April 4, 2023.

Cornish allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman on March 25, 2023, in New Providence. He also allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at her residence in Cooper’s Town, Abaco, on April 4, 2023.

Cornish allegedly threatened to kill the woman and her family.

He also allegedly assaulted her in Cooper’s Town on January 20, 2023.

A nine-person jury, including six men and three women, will begin hearing evidence in the case at 11am today.

After the jury was selected for his case, Cornish, who initially sat in the prisoner’s docket, embraced supporters outside the court.

Tai Pinder Mackey represents him. Justice Renae McKay is presiding over the trial.