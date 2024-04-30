Mitchell hits back at Minnis over deploying RBDF to Haiti

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell accused former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis of “scaremongering” after the Killarney MP again criticised the government over the potential deployment of defence force officers to Haiti.

Dr Minnis has repeatedly expressed opposition to the Davis administration’s plans to send Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers to Haiti, highlighting the potential risk involved.

Reiterating his views in the House of Assembly yesterday, he said his concerns have grown due to “inconsistent” comments from officials and changing details.

“The initial statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 1, 2023, just said we would send 150 people to support the multinational force,” he said.

“Days later, the minister of national security said in a statement released to the media that if deployed the Bahamian troops would offer technical assistance and training to the Haitian National Police. Fast forward a year, the minister of national security told The Nassau Guardian on March 6, 2024 that the Bahamian troops would be involved with maritime security.

“This prime minister must not send Bahamian troops into the violent chaos in Haiti with no clear plan. There is no political consensus in Haiti as to the way forward.

“We risk the lives of our young men and women if we send them to Haiti in an irresponsible manner. Kenya’s pull-back gives this administration the space to reconsider its commitment of 150 security personnel.”

Mr Mitchell pushed back.

“Do you think in your wildest imaginations The Bahamas government is going to send troops from The Bahamas into a danger zone where they’re going to be in a killing field? That can’t happen. It’s impossible,” Mr Mitchell said.

“For a former prime minister to engage in this silly scaremongering because he wants to get re-elected to office –– that’s what you’re doing –– it’s just offensive.”

Mr Mitchell said the country has international and domestic obligations it must follow, and it is in the country’s best interest to know what’s happening in a neighbouring state.

“It’s our neighbourhood and just like we be looking over the fence at our neighbour next door, we’re doing the same thing except it’s a nation and it is not true to say that Haiti has collapsed,” he said.

“There’s a great deal of back and forth going on there politically. There’s fighting going on. They’re trying to settle what their politics is, but Bahamasair flies into Cap Haitien three times a week.”

“There’s no problem in Cap Haitien. We moved our diplomats out of Port au Prince, not because we thought they were actually in danger, but because the Bahamian population thinks there is danger.”

“We don’t want to get involved in a row with the Bahamian population over that, so we withdrew them, but it’s in our interest to know what’s going on in the place.”

Mr Mitchell noted the efforts of CARCIOM’s Eminent Persons group, saying the group has spent enormous time trying to get the Haitian elites to agree on a way forward.

“We’ve got them to agree,” he said. “They just sworn in the (transitional) council last week.”

Ultimately, he said, Haiti has to solve its problems, adding The Bahamas can only offer encouragement.

The Davis administration has committed to sending 150 Defence Force officers to join a multinational team to help stabilise Haiti.

Among other things, Bahamian officers would be expected to help the Haitian Coast Guard with maritime security training.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told reporters yesterday that the country’s commitment to the UN peacekeeping mission still stands.

However, it remains unclear when or whether troops will still be deployed to Haiti.