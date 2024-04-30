Mother’s hopes dashed as man’s body is found

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

WHEN she spoke to The Tribune around 1pm yesterday, Michelle Greene was still optimistic her son would be found in good health.

An hour later, police announced that they found a 2003 charcoal grey four-door Dodge Ram truck that matched the truck belonging to her son, Evan Fox.

Nearby, in bushes some three miles off Frank Watson Boulevard, police found Fox’s dead, decomposing body.

What happened to him is a mystery authorities are now trying to uncover.

Fox was last seen around 9am on April 26, leaving his Winton Meadows residence wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and white tennis.

Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skipping said upon arrival at the scene, officers found the decomposing body lying outside of the truck.

She could not say if foul play was suspected or how long the body was in the bushes.

Dozens gathered at the sombre scene, waiting for police.

As Fox’s vehicle was towed out of the bushes, relatives became inconsolable.

Ms Greene said she had last spoken to her son two days before his disappearance.

“Evan was just easy going, low-key temperament, got along with everybody, always a peacemaker, lots of friends, smart, articulate, all of those things,” she said.

She said relatives noted Fox’s disappearance quickly, with a police report filed less than 24 hours after he disappeared.

“He was in chat groups with family and friends and would communicate all day normally,” she said. “By 7pm on Friday, when everybody realized that nobody had heard from him since 9am, that’s when the alarm went out because it was so out of character.

“That’s when everyone started calling each other, like have you heard from him, have you heard from him, and everybody realised that no one had heard from him and his phone wasn’t being answered and messages weren’t going through and that’s why the alarm was raised so early.”

CSP Skippings urged people to pay close attention to the whereabouts of relatives.

“If you know that they have a routine and you don’t see them within that specified time, we are asking you to come into our department, report the matter, and let us utilise technology,” she said.