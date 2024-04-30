Pintard: I’ll win leadership vote

FNM leader: Minnis’ criticism of one-day convention ‘nonsense’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE threat of a challenge from former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis at the upcoming Free National Movement convention has not dented Michael Pintard’s confidence that he will be affirmed as leader of the party.

Although Dr Minnis has not officially confirmed his plans, he and his allies have been plotting a potential run for leader for months.

“We expect that the leader and deputy leader will go into this convention and we will emerge again as leader and deputy leader,” Mr Pintard said yesterday. “We fully expect that the officers who are now in place, that the vast majority of them who are offering again, we expect that they will be returned to that position.”

Mr Pintard also dismissed Dr Minnis’ criticism of the party’s one-day convention plan, calling it “nonsense”.

Dr Minnis told the Tribune on Sunday that the one-day convention does not allow the party to showcase its talents and policies.

Mr Pintard, however, suggested the convention is about settling the kinds of issues that Dr Minnis and his allies have generated.

“The council of the party has spoken. It’s their opinion that ultimately matters,” he said. “If he had a view, he should have been in that meeting to express that view. Let’s be clear: the one day is to make sure that we move early enough to give him or any other who has an interest in running an opportunity to do so so that the range of things that have been going on that has muddied the water around our message clearly being stated for the public, that we want to settle those issues.”

“They now have an opportunity to present their case to the delegates of the Free National Movement. This is about settling matters so that we could get on with the business of the party.”

“A convention is but one of many forums used by any political organisations to take their message to the people. So it’s nonsense when people are talking about whether or not you have enough time in a convention; it is one of many forums that you will actually take your case to the Bahamian people,” Mr Pintard added.

Mr Pintard said he will remain a part of the party if he loses, adding: “The question doesn’t arise.”

“There isn’t a possible chance that I’ll be going anywhere else,” he said. “This is our party. We built it together. This a party my mother prayed over, worked in. This is where our friends and relatives committed ourselves.”