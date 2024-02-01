The bill to amend the Bail Act was debated but not passed

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of parliament debated a bill to amend the Bail Act yesterday, which the Davis administration hopes will crack down on bail violators and help reduce violent crime.

The bill was not passed. Freetown MP Wayne Monroe, leader of government business in the House, said the debate would be suspended to get proposals from members of the opposition.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the amendment sends a strong message to people who commit crimes while on release.

“You break the rules, you go to jail,” he said. “No more fines for violations. No more freedom to commit new crimes.”

“When people show us they cannot follow the rules, it is more than reasonable to infer they pose too great a risk to public safety to be free as they await trial. Their disregard for the judge and for the court means they are too likely to re-offend or to commit new crimes.”

He noted that where judges determine “no such risks exist”, they can still grant bail after due process.

The amendments passed the House of Assembly not long after the country recorded its 20th murder for the month.

Mr Davis said the bill’s objectives are straightforward.

“One of the core principles of the effective administration of justice is that penalties must be sure and swift if they are to be an effective deterrent,” he added. “So, if anyone thinks they are going to just duck out of coming to court, commit additional offences, tamper with the monitoring devices placed upon them, or breach the conditions imposed on them in any way, then I have news for them, Madam Speaker. It’s a new day for justice and accountability in The Bahamas.”

St Anne’s MP Adrian White said the bill was not groundbreaking, and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson said it would not fix the country’s crime problems.

“Fix the system,” he said. “Take real steps to fix the system. Take real steps to reduce the length of time to try persons charged with serious offences.”