Businessman blames crime and poor govt PR for tourist cancellations

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE owner of a fishing charter business reported multiple cancellations within a week, attributing them to recent international travel advisories about violent crime in The Bahamas.

Mike Russell, owner of Chubasco Charters, believes the government needs better public relations about the country following widely reported travel advisories from the United States and Canada.

He said his company rarely gets cancellations. After getting four in a week, he believes “something is amiss”.

The first cancellation involved a group of women set to come on a cruise ship Friday afternoon.

He said a message from one of the women to his wife, who deals with bookings, said: “I’m so sorry, but we are going to have to cancel the charter for this Friday. Because of the recent string of violence, none of the girls are comfortable getting off the ship in Nassau. I feel terrible for what you and your families are going through during this time. I want you to know that you and the guys are in my prayers. Please be safe, and I will definitely charter with you next time I am in Nassau.”

Mr Russell told The Tribune yesterday: “Two of them stated that they were cancelling because of the crime problem.”

“The other two pretty much were vague about why they were cancelling. They were sort of not saying that’s what it was, but very seldom we get cancellations, and to get four within a week and two of them to state that they’re cancelling because of the crime problems.”

Mr Russell said the US Embassy’s advisory was fair, but noted there have been false international reports about the country. Last week, a Daily Mail article wrongly said a violent incident in Trinidad happened here.

Mr Russell said the government “should have had a PR team ready from the go.”

Tourism Minister Chester Cooper noted yesterday that tourism arrivals are already more than 40 per cent ahead of 2022’s numbers and expressed confidence that international coverage about the country’s soaring murder rate will not have lasting impact.

“Our brand is very strong,” he said in the House of Assembly. “Our island is diverse and our people are resilient, peaceful and friendly.

“The world knows our allure, and this is why we have been able to attract more than nine million tourists in 2023, posting the best results in the history of The Bahamas.”

“However, I acknowledge the concerns raised by recent international media reports, notwithstanding our view that many of the reports have sensationalised or mischaracterised the issue. While we are confident that these reports will not cause lasting damage, we cannot be passive observers to a narrative that misrepresents our beloved Bahamas.”